Buhari Departs Abuja For Liberia Independence Anniversary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to depart Abuja today (Friday) for Monrovia to attend the activities marking Liberia’s 172nd independence anniversary.

The President Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja Thursday.

Apart from the independence anniversary in which he has been invited as the special guest of honour, Buhari is also scheduled to receive the West African country’s highest national honour, “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers.”

The statement indicated that the award is presented to outstanding individuals in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce as well as for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

Pressident Buhari is to be accompanied during the trip by Governors Kayode Fayemi of (Ekiti State); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman and other top government officials.

The President is expected back to the country today immediately after the festivities.

