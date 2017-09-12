Buhari Didn’t Snub Governor Ganduje in Daura -Presidency

Photo: Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari refused to grant audience to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State during the recent Eid-el-Kabir holidays, observed in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

A statement issued by the President’s media chief, Femi Adeshina said the reports was the “antics of mischief makers, who wish to score cheap political points against the Kano State governor.”

The statement reads: “The President had received Gov. Ganduje, along with others, a few weeks ago in London, and the Kano State governor had also welcomed the President, alongside many others, on his return to the country on August 19. Why would such a person then be snubbed, as being reported, particularly on social media?

“Gov. Ganduje had visited Daura during the Sallah holidays to commiserate with the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Faruk Umar Faruk, who had recently lost his younger brother, Barde n’Daura. The governor then used the opportunity to be part of theEid-el-Kabir celebration.

“There is absolutely no reason for President Buhari to have snubbed Gov. Ganduje, or anybody else for that matter. It is not in the character of our President.”

