Buhari Directs Acting CJN To Appoint New Supreme Court Judges

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to commence the process of appointing additional judges of the apex court – the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The directive is contained in a statement issued Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to Mr President, Garba Shehu.

The statement similarly accepted the retirement of the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The statement which quoted President Buhari’s letter read in part:

‘‘Pursuant to the provisions of Section 230(2) A&B of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to request that you initiate in earnest the process of appointing additional five Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make the full complement of 21 Justices as provided by the aforementioned provisions of the Constitution.

‘‘This is in line with the government’s agenda of repositioning the Judiciary in general and Supreme Court in particular for greater efficiency, with a view to reducing the backlogs of appeals pending at the Supreme Court.

‘‘Please accept, your Lordship, the assurances of my highest regards.’’

“President Buhari has accepted the voluntary retirement from service of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, effective from May 28, 2019.

“The President thanked Justice Onnoghen for his service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best of retirement life.”

It would be recalled that Justice Onnoghen was recently convicted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over non declaration of assets.

