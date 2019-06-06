Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly; Proclaims 9th Session

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday pronounced the dissolution of the eighth session of the National Assembly (NASS) and announced the proclamation of the ninth session of the Federal parliament billed to commence Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The NASS Clerk, Mohammed Sani Omolori, confirmed this while addressing journalists in his office Thursday.

“I want to confirm that I have received proclamation from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The first is on the dissolution of the eight National Assembly, while the other one is on the convening of the first session of the ninth National Assembly.

“The proclamation of the dissolution of the eight National Assembly takes effect from 12 midnight of 8th June.

“By implication, from 8th of June by 12 midnight, the eight National Assembly stands dissolved.

“Similarly, the Ninth National Assembly will be inaugurated, and first sitting will be held on Tuesday 11th of June by 10:00 a.m. in the National Assembly complex’’ the Clerk said. /The Punch.

