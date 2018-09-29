Buhari Emerges Presidential Candidate in Jeremi Ward 2 Delta State

…As Niboro Says He’s in to Win Rep Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Olorogun Ima Niboro, a vibrant political aspirant contesting for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency under the platform of APC in Delta state on Friday 29th September, 2019 canvassed votes for President Mohammadu Buhari during the just concluded APC presidential primaries held in the federal constituency.

Addressing multitudes of APC members in APC secretariat at Jeremi Ward 2 in Ughelli South LGA where the primaries was held, Hon. Niboro said, “I enjoin you, my people, the only aspirant we have to vote for in the presidential primaries is President Buhari. All of us should vote for our president. My people, when the primaries for the house of representatives will be conducted, I will be very much there for you. I promise you, I won’t disappoint you when I get to Abuja. I will give you a powerful representation in the green chambers.”

Hon. Niboro said: As you can see, President Buhari has won the primaries here. As this primary is peaceful, every other primary we shall conduct will also be peaceful.”

At the end of the primaries, President Buhari polled 601 votes to emerge the winner of the ward. Hon. Niboro later thanked the Jeremi Ward 2 excos for standing on the path of justice and truth. He also extended the warm appreciation to the APC chairmen of the three local government areas of Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu and leaders of different wards for being present at the event.

