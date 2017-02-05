Buhari Extends Medical Leave, Writes National Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just as the country awaiting his return to work, President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to extend his medical leave “in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

The president

A statement from the presidency said “the President had planned to return to Abuja this evening (Sunday), but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.”

The statement added that the letter extending his leave has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

There has been rumour of death against the president on social media even as Nigeria’s government officials continuously insisted that the president is hale and heathy.

In defending the president’s rumoured bad health, the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed said “What happened in the last couple of weeks is quite worrisome. Mr. President left for a vacation. When he was leaving, he transmitted the necessary letter to the National Assembly on who was going to act.

“He said during his vacation, he will also use the opportunity to carry out his routine medical check-up. Within 12 hours of leaving the country, the news was that he had died, and when that was not sustainable, they said he was critically ill.”

