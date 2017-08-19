Buhari Finally Arrives Nigeria after over 100 days of Medical Treatment in London

Photo caption: President Buhari arrives Nigeria after over 3 months medical treatment in UK

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria from London, United Kingdom after over three months of medical vacation.

Mr. President’s aircraft touched down Saturday, around 4.35pm at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

He was received by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by the Ag President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

FEC members and other Presidential aides have thronged the airport earlier after the disclosure by Buhari’s SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina who confirmed the arrival earlier in the day.

As part of the arrival ceremony, the President inspected a guard of honour by Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

