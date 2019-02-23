Buhari Floors Atiku in His Yola Unit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has been defeated in his Yola, Adamawa polling unit by his rival, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wild jubilation broke out following the announcement that President Buhari scored 186 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, who got 167 votes.

Atiku’s loyalists were quick to play up the figure as a remarkable showing for their candidate, despite its closeness, saying the unit has been historically won by Mr Buhari, who has stood in every presidential election since 2003.

The results from Atiku’s polling unit are amongst some of the early returns trickling in from across the country in today’s presidential and federal parliamentary elections.

