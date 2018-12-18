Buhari Greets Oil And Gas Investor, Leemon Ikpea At 62

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with a major investor in the oil and gas industry, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 62 on December 19, 2018.

The President appreciates the grace of God, which brought Chief Ikpea from humble beginnings to the topmost rungs of the business ladder today, and describes him as classic example of what God can do in shaping the fortunes of human beings who trust in Him.

President Buhari rejoices with family, friends and business associates of the celebrant, noting that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, through dint of hard work.

The President salutes the philanthropy of Chief Ikpea, which has seen him awarding innumerous scholarships and bequests, to uplift the weak and downtrodden.

The Esan, Edo State State born chief, President Buhari prays, will continue to serve God and humanity, in good health, and be endued with long life and prosperity.

