Buhari Hails Recovery of Another Abducted Chibok Girl

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the recovery Thursday of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buhari noted that the rescue raised renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

President Buhari in a statement by his SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

The President assured that the Nigerian Government would continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

