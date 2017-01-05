W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Hails Recovery of Another Abducted Chibok Girl

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, January 5th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the recovery Thursday of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buhari noted that the rescue raised renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

President Buhari in a statement by his SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

The President assured that the Nigerian Government would continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37277

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-hails-recovery-of-another-abducted-chibok-girl/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————————



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts