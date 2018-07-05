Buhari Holds Crucial Meeting With 3 Governors After APC Break-up

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours after the emergence of the Reformed All Progressives Congress. R-APC, President Muhammmadu Buhari met with the three State Governors elected on the platform of the ruling APC.

The meeting held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governors in attendance of the meeting include: Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi State)

It would be recalled that the Leader of the nPDP said in Abuja Sunday that the caucus would announce its position this week.

This is after series of meetings with nPDP members and the APC failed to yield desirable results.

