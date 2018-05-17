Buhari Holds Secret Meeting with Ali-Modu Sherff, Sacked Factional PDP Chairman

Photo: Ali-Modu Sheriff

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari and former factional National Chairman of the opposition PDP Ali-Modu Sherrif are meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting between the two is being held behind closed doors inside the Buhari office.

It would be recalled that the sacked PDP National Leader met with Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo last year when the President was outside the country.

Similarly, he was recently billed to meet members of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling APC at the party’s secretariat, Abuja to declare his defection to the ruling party.

Modu-Sheriff was however directed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi to go and join APC from his Borno ward level.

