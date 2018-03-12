Buhari: I Wasn’t Aware IGP Disobeyed My Directives to Relocate to Benue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he wasn’t the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, left Benue State for Nasarawa State after he was ordered to relocate to the state.

He said this during a meeting with some stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The President had on 9th of January ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately move to Benue State to restore law and order and prevent further loss of lives and properties, due to attacks by herdsmen in the state.

According to him, “The governor and I, and others here know that we will leave one day, but the relationship between farmers and herders will continue. I urge you to keep in touch with them and advise them to live peacefully. Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups with different cultures and nobody can question God for putting us together.”

President Buhari while noting that he was not in the habit of publicly rebuking his appointees as many would desire, said that he preferred to quietly “read the riot act” as he did to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) when the Benue attacks began.

The President disclosed that he even shared the IGP’s security report on the Benue crisis with Senators George Akume and Barnabas Gemade from the state./The Nation

