Buhari in Daura For Party Ward Congress

Buhari in Daura For Party Ward CongressFeatured, Latest News, News Friday, May 4th, 2018
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5.
Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday.
The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.
The APC ward chairman, Malam Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=43743