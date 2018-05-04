Buhari in Daura For Party Ward Congress

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5.

Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday.

The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.

The APC ward chairman, Malam Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.

