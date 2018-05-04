W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari in Daura For Party Ward Congress

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, May 4th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5.

Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday.

The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.

The APC ward chairman, Malam Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.

 

