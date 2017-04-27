Buhari is Sick but no Cause for Apprehension; Can Fully Function from Home -Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following series of speculations about President Buhari’s poor state of health, the presidency has clarified that though the president is sick, “there is no need for apprehension.”

In a statement issued on Thursday by president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the presidency lashed out at many negative media reports about the president’s state of health.

The statement reads: “President Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 26, was a last minute decision; otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance.

“As eager as he is to be up and about, the President’s doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.

“Despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should rest assured that President Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria. He receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. His private residence, in which he has been spending the majority of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.”

The president, who some weeks ago returned home from long medical treatments in London, has missed 2 weekly federal executive meetings now and has not attended state public functions for a while, a situation that has prompted insinuation about his poor state of health.

