Buhari is Stable, Cheerful -APC Delegate

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite his long ailment, President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be in high spirit and closely following events in Nigeria.

Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina while quoting the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha who was among the ruling APC Governors and Leaders who visited Mr. President in London Sunday, said the President ”was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour”.

The President has traveled since May 7, 2017 to London for medical vacation.

In a statement signed by Adeshina, the Governor said the APC’s delegation over one hour, with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

The Governor added that the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each Governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President was said to have just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies. Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians did have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari would be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Governor Okorocha noted.

In the delegation were: Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation.

Please follow and like us: