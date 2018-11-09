Buhari Leaves Abuja For France To Attend Peace Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to leave Abuja Friday for Paris, France to participate in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the Peace Forum is slated for November 11 to 13.

The forum according to Mr. Adeshina was organized by the French Government and a number of Non-Governmental Organizations based on the “simple idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.”

The Forum according to Buhari’s media aide would avail the Nigerian President the opportunity to join the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

“While in Paris, President Buhari will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

“During his visit to Paris, President Buhari will attend a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

“Before returning to Abuja, the President and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France’’ the statement said.

In the Presidenr’s entourage are: Governors Aminu Masari (Katsina); Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Others are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. (retd) Babagana Monguno and the Director-General (DG), National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Abubakar.

