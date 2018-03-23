Buhari Meets Freed Dapchi Schoolgirls in Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two days after they regained their freedom, President Muhammadu Buhari has officially received 104 abducted Dapchi girls in Abuja.

Buhari met the girls, with their parents and some top government functionaries inside the Press Gallery of the Presidential Villa’s Council Chambers.

The nation’s security chiefs were also among government officials who attended the meeting.

It would be recalled that the girls have since Thursday been flown to Abuja in a Military helicopter ahead of Friday meeting with Mr. President.

