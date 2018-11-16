Buhari Mocks Atiku Over Ohaneze’s Endorsement

…Describes Endorsement as Chaff with No Substance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the split within the Ohanaeze Igbo socio-cultural group over its reported endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, did not surprise him.

Speaking at a meeting with a select group of South-east leaders on Friday, at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari said that the moment the so-called resolution was announced, he got calls from well-meaning leaders from the region asking him to disregard it as it was without any substance.

“From that moment, I knew that the resolution would not stand, and alas, there it was.”

“We have done so much. Given the chance, we will do more. Given every chance, we will tell Nigerians where we were in 2015 and what we have achieved up to now.

“We will not get tired of speaking about the golden opportunity Nigeria lost during 16 years of the PDP. We earned money, which we didn’t use,” he said.

“The state of infrastructure we inherited was terrible – no roads, the railway was killed and power. They lacked conscience because anybody with conscience will not do what they did. We will report them to Nigerians. Let anybody lead this country but not the PDP. They were so reckless with the resources of the country,” the President said.

“If you ruin the economy, send your children abroad to get education, won’t they come back?” he asked, adding: “I said it 30 years ago that this is the only country we have. We must stay here and salvage it together.”

The leaders of the delegation, Engineer Emeka Ekwuosa and the National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, informed President Buhari that the Igbos and South-easterners generally understand the good things he is doing for Nigeria which they said, had unfortunately been misunderstood.

On Wednesday, a five-point communique issued at the end of a summit with the theme “Ndigbo 2019 and Beyond” the Igbo leaders had endorsed Atiku/and his running mate, and former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

According to the communique, the decision was based on the restructuring agenda put on the table by Atiku/Obi, which four zones of the country had agreed on.

The communique read by a legal luminary, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN says: “the Igbo people of Nigeria held a 1-day non-partisan and inclusive Summit convened by Elders, Traditional and Religious leaders on Wednesday 14th November 2018 to consider Ndigbo’s place in the polity especially in light of the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“The summit deliberated on the State of Ndigbo in Nigeria today especially after years of exclusion from the center. This country has never been so divided as it is today. We Igbos have always yearned for a level playing field with justice, equity and fairness.

“The Summit recognized the nomination of His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, Former Governor of Anambra State as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP and fully endorses this nomination. It was acknowledged that this nomination puts Ndigbo back in the center of governance. It is therefore important that Ndigbo should rally behind the Atiku/Obi ticket.

“We identify with the Atiku/ Peter Obi ticket on the restructuring agenda as has been reiterated by 4 zones of the country namely: South South, South West, North Central and South East. We believe that as long as the federating units remain weak the center will continue to be weak. We equally move to appreciate the position of the Atiku/Obi ticket in promoting national unity.

“In conclusion, the Summit reiterated that the time is now for Ndigbo to mobilize and organize effectively to realize the Atiku/Obi ticket. We are not campaigning against anybody, we are simply campaigning for our very survival. Igbo votes must count wherever Ndigbo live in Nigeria.”

We Are Yet to Decide, Igbo Youths Told Leaders

Meanwhile, the youth wing of apex Igbo socio cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has lambasted Igbo leaders, for their “hasty” decision of endorsing ex- Nigeria Vice president and People’s Democratic party PDP candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying Ndigbo have not decided on any Presidential candidate to support ahead of the 2019 general polls.

They stated this in a statement issued by its Deputy President – General, Obinna Achionye after its meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria.

The statement insisted that “no few and outdated leaders in the political circle would mortgage the political future of Ndigbo as they did in 2015.”

His words: “We shouted then that things were not done properly in the South East especially to the PDP chieftains but now they’re heading the same way which is another political catastrophic mission which will be resisted by the Youths and coalition of Igbo groups.

“Ndigbo will not be carried away by euphoria of vice-Presidential candidate, an additional State Creation is better in the South East.

“We call President Buhari to seek redress and appease Ndigbo before the years run out to regain the loss of confidence of Igbo Youths, especially in terms of job creation and minimum wage issue, though we applaud Buhari on the massive road rehabilitation in the South East.

“We insist there will be election in 2019 in South East, and we will continue to persuade our agitators to have a common ground.

“Ndigbo will decide by January. APC and PDP have equal opportunity in grabbing Igbo Votes in 2019.”

Please follow and like us: