Buhari Mourns Ex-NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and professional colleagues of former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru.

The President, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, also commiserated with government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of the former GMD.

Buhari noted that the deceased worked ”very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.”

He also acknowledged Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourned him.