Buhari Mourns Senator Francis Okpozo

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Delta State on the death of a Second Republic Senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Okpozo.

In a statement issued by his SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, President Buhari also commiserated with the family and friends of the late distinguished Senator, whose championing of social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many.

As a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, President Buhari believed that the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

The President hoped that all who mourn Senator Okpozo would continue his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

President Buhari prayed that God Almighty would comfort the family of the late Senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

