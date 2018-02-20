Buhari, MURIC Condole Family, Friends Of Late Abubakar Tureta

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari and the Muslim Rights Concern MURIC have sent their condolences to the family, friends and associates of an erudite Islamic Scholar Shaykh Abubakar Tureta who died Monday.

The late scholar died at Garkuwa Hospital, Kaduna; at the age of 74 after battling with injuries he sustained in an auto crash three years ago.

In a condolence message issued Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant Garba Shehu President Buhari described Tureta as a man of remarkable erudition and character who spent his life promoting peaceful co-existence among people of different faiths.

Mr. President said the deceased who lived an incredibly humble life, would be long remembered for staying above controversy throughout his impressive life of scholarship, abhorring divisive statements.

Buhari who described his death as a major ”depletion of the forest of knowledge, a defoliation of a big branch on the tree of learning whose contributions to Islam are immeasurable” urged other Islamic scholars to emulate his humility.

Similarly, MURIC Director Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a release issued in Lagos commiserated with the Governor and people of Kaduna State over the irreplaceable loss.

Shaykh Tureta according to the group was an ocean of knowledge, a teacher of teachers, a powerful orator and a model nulli secundus. The group added that Tureta was a friend, an admirer and ”a mentor of MURIC”.

”Our hearts are heavy with grief today but we take solace in the Islamic fatalistic philosophy of death. We condole with the family on the occasion of this huge loss. We urge his children, particularly the eldest son, Justice Salisu Abubakar Tureta, to continue from where the Shaykh stopped”.

The President said the best tribute Tureta’s followers, fans and students owe him is to live by his good examples.

President Buhari and MURIC prayed that Allah forgives the deceased and grants him paradise.

