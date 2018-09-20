W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Names Amaechi As His 2019 Campaign DG

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, September 20th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019 reappointing Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Director General.

Recall that Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

A statement issued by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu stated that “the new Director General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.”

 

 

