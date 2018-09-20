Buhari Names Amaechi As His 2019 Campaign DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019 reappointing Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Director General.

Recall that Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

A statement issued by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu stated that “the new Director General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.”

