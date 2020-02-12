Buhari Not Against Diaspora Voting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he is not opposed to Nigerians in diaspora voting during future elections.

Buhari made the disclosure Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia.

However, the Nigerian Leader said the National Assembly (NASS) needed to pass relevant laws to pave the way for Diaspora voting.

President Buhari said: “I have said it severally that I am not against it (Diaspora voting). However, you will need to convince the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality.”

The Nigerian Electoral Act presently lacks provision for diaspora voting,

The NICE members were led to the meeting by David Omozuafoh. It was organized by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has declared that he is determined to combat and defeat all insecurity challenges facing the country.

In a statement issued by his senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying: “fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in the country’’.

Buhari restated that his primary duty remained securing the lives and property of Nigerians, whether they lived at home or outside the country.