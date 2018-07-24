Buhari Not Bothered About Defecting APC Lawmakers, Says Presidency

…Wishes Them Well In Their Political Undertakings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed a total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

In his reaction to the developments at the National Assembly, the President noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

“As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies.” he said.

The Presidency assured members of the APC of his total support and urged party faithful not to despair but to see the defections as a seasonal occurrence that happens on election eve.

He expressed confidence that no harm or injury will be done to the party and its aspirations by the movements, wishing all the decamped members the best in their future undertakings.

Recall that on Tuesday morning at the National Assembly 52 lawmakers dumped the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Please follow and like us: