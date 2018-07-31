Buhari Not Involved in Ortom’s Impeachment Saga –Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has condemned attempts in some quarters to drag the name of President Muhammadu Buhari into the on-going political saga in Benue State House of Assembly.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, dissociated the president from the developments.

Adesina described as paranoia the statements issued by different interest groups, insinuating that the president might have a hand in the developments.

“This is paranoia at its worst, coming from people who have wittingly positioned themselves against the clean-up of the country and the way we do things,’’ he said.

The presidential aide noted that the allegation was being made against Buhari when he was attending the ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit in Togo.

He added that strident attempts were being made to drag Buhari into the unfolding drama between the executive and the legislature in Benue.

Adesina said Buhari would never be part of any unconstitutional act and any attempt to link him with the inglorious past when minority number of lawmakers impeached governors would not stick.

He said “It will simply be like water off the duck’s back. Those with open minds know this, but those who cavil would rather source everything untoward to the president.

“It is murky ground in which they are now marooned as fallout of their resistance to change in the country.

“When it suits them, they preach separation of powers and true federalism, and in another breath, they call on the president to interfere brazenly in affairs at state level.

“President Buhari will always stand by all that is noble and fair and will reject attempts to drag him into infamy.

“People who stoke fires by deliberate acts of omission or commission, and then summon the president to come and put it out will find that this president will be guided by the Constitution at all times, no matter the attempt to entangle him in unwarranted controversies.’’ (NAN)

