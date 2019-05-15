Buhari Off to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

To this end, the President will be accompanied by close personal aides on the journey on Thursday, 16th May 2019.

He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.

Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.

