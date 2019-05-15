W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Off to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 15th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

To this end, the President will be accompanied by close personal aides on the journey on Thursday, 16th May 2019.

He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.

Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48326

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-off-to-saudi-arabia-on-umrah/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

FirstBank ADVERTISEMENT

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts