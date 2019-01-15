Buhari Okays Mohammad Abubakar As Acting IGP

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA. NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed and decorated Mr. Mohammad Abubakar Adamu as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The unveiling and decoration ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the State House, FCT, Abuja after an emergency Federal Executive council (FEC) meeting.

Adamu replaced the immediate past IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, whose appointment terminates today – January 15, 2019.

The Presidency has been generally criticized at the various quarters of the possibility of extending Idris tenure of office.

However, President Buhari in an exclusive (recorded) interview broadcast last week with a private TV medium while responding on the matter said he would soon announce the new Police head.

The Acting IGP hails from Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. He holds Bachelor of Science in Geography.

Adamu enlisted in the Force on February 1, 1986 as Cadet Assistant Inspector and had attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria.

Prior to his appointment the Acting IGP, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He was equally the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ekiti and Enugu States.

He was once Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin the Edo State capital.

