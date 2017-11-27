Buhari Orders Another Payment Of Paris and London Clubs Refunds to States

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Governors are likely to heave a sigh of relief as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the payment of outstanding Paris and London Clubs refunds to the States before the current year ends.

Against this background, the President Monday, during a meeting with the state Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; her Budget and National Planning counterpart, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to work with States Chief Executives to ensure the payment of outstanding Paris and London Clubs refunds before the end of the year.

The Presidency confirmed this in its twitter handles, @NGRPresident. The tweet revealed that the meeting also issues relating to the nation’s economy, workers’ welfare, Federal-State relations, among other issues.

The Monday’s meeting was about the second of such between Mr. President and the States’ Governors in recent time on the state of nation.

