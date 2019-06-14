Buhari Orders CBN To Blacklist Firms Smuggling Banned Products

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to blacklist firms caught involving in sharp practices such as smuggling and dumping banned goods into the country.

Also asked to be sanctioned are the owners and top management of such firms dealing in 43 banned products from entering Nigeria.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele disclosed Buhari’s directive Friday in Abuja during a meeting with oil palm producers.

According to the CBN boss, the directive mandated the apex bank to expand and provide support to firms and individuals interested in expanding the production of 10 different commodities in Nigeria.

Emefiele itemized the variables to include: rice, maize, cassava, tomatoes, cotton, oil palm, poultry, fish, livestock dairy and cocoa.

Please follow and like us: