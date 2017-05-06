W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Orders Take-off of Maritime University

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News From The State, Uncategorized Saturday, May 6th, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the  Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta state, should take-off in October.

The establishment of the university is one of the demands of Niger Delta militants to embrace peace.

Governor Ifanyi Okowa of Delta told State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Friday in Abuja that the university was on course.

According to him, a committee headed by the Minister of Education in which Delta State Deputy Governor is a member has been inaugurated to ensure the smooth take-off of the university.

 

