Buhari Orders Take-off of Maritime University

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta state, should take-off in October.

The establishment of the university is one of the demands of Niger Delta militants to embrace peace.

Governor Ifanyi Okowa of Delta told State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Friday in Abuja that the university was on course.

According to him, a committee headed by the Minister of Education in which Delta State Deputy Governor is a member has been inaugurated to ensure the smooth take-off of the university.

Please follow and like us: