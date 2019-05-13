Buhari Plans Low Key 2nd Term Inauguration, Says FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office on May 29 would be a low-key affair

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said a number of the events slated for the inauguration would now be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy.

Addressing State House Correspondents on Monday, the Minister said the decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on last week Wednesday.

He, however, said that invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

”Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country would now take place on June 12,” the Minister said.

He added that the country cannot afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval.

According to him, the details of the events slated for the two ceremonies would be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20 in Abuja.

