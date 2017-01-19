W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Proceeds on Short Vacation To Undertake Medical Check-Ups

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, January 19th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will today begin a short vacation to United Kingdom, according to a statement from the presidency.

He is expected to return to work on February 6, 2017.

The statement says during the vacation, the President will also undergo medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President,” the statement stated.

 

