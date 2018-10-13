Buhari Puts 50 Prominent Nigerians On Travel Ban

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Mohammadu Buhari has mandated the Attorney General to put not less than 50 prominent Nigerians on corruption and travel watch list in line with the resolve to fully implement the recently signed Executive Order 6.

President’s Senior Special Assistant to on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists Saturday.

The statement explained following the judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the executive order, President Buhari has mandated the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami, to implement the order in full force.

The Presidential Spokesman indicated that prominent Nigerians who he did not disclose their names have been put on watch list and restrained from travelling outside the country pending the determination of their cases.

His words: “A number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the county pending the determination of their cases.

“Also, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated, and such persons do not interfere with, nor corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.

“It is instructive to note that EO6 was specifically directed to relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter.’’

Please follow and like us: