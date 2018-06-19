Buhari Rating High in Diaspora, Says US Based APC Rep Aspirant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A United states of America (US) based All Progressive Congress (APC) aspirant for the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu state, Chief Pascal Agubuzu, has said that the rating of President Muhammadu Buhari performance in the diaspora is high, especially for those who understand what it takes to bring about change in a system.

The National Assembly NASS hopeful, who equally expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Buhari led government, especially in the area of war against corruption said if given enough time, the APC led government has all it takes to transform the nation.

Speaking to newsmen at the International Wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu Tuesday shortly after his arrival from the US, Agubuzu insisted that there was need to give President Buhari enough time before coming up with a conclusion, pointing out that the first and second year of any administration that embarks on the journey to change is usually characterized by resistance of all sorts.

Agubuzo, posited that once the resistance and the fight against other anomalies including corruption are conquered, the administration will have lesser job in tackling challenges confronting the nation, adding that there was still need to give extra-time to the APC led administration to enable it complete the change vision.

On why he decided to leave his comfort zone in the United States to come home for the contest of the Federal House, he stated that he took the decision because he discovered that there had been a disconnect between the grassroots people and the representatives of his constituency.

Agubuzu, who expressed dismay over the poor state of roads in the constituency, however promised to accord special priority to the grass roots as well endeavor to attract necessary amenities such as roads and electricity to his people when given the mandate to serve.

The All Progressive Congress aspirant further stated that when elected into office, he will ensure that there is a regular meeting between him and the people of his constituency with a view to identifying their problems , stressing that he would ensure that he prioritized the challenges and offer solution.

While assuring that he would empower women and youths, the aspirant said gone are the days when women and youths are relegated to the background, assuring that their empowerment would be among his topmost priority .

“In this campaign, there is no Godfather, so i will not be hijacked by anybody, we need to start reaching out to the grassroots, I will empower youths and women including widows, there is need to pay extra- attention to youths.

” We need to form a coalition with which our people will feel the impact of quality and effective representation, I will ensure that the lives of the people of my constituency and the grassroots are touched, my representation if given the opportunity to serve will not be limited to my community but rather to the entire constituency which I will represent” he stated

Receiving the aspirant at the state Secretariat of the party, the Enugu State APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who was represented by the chairman of APC in Orji River Council Area of the state, and chairman of chairmen, Chief Benson Eze frowned at a situation where National Assembly Members from the State are taking credits of projects of the All Progressive Congress projects in the state.

He, however, applauded the aspirant for choosing the APC platform to pursue his aspiration , just as he wished him well in his political pursuit.

African Examiner reports that the event was attended by a scores of APC supporters who were at the airport to receive the aspirant.

