Buhari Re-appoints Emefiele as CBN Governor, Seeks Senate’s Approval

Posted by Business, Featured, Latest News Thursday, May 9th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was confirmed Thursday in a letter transmitted to the Senate by the President.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter on the floor shortly before the plenary was adjourned

Saraki disclosed that Mr. President has written to the upper Legislative Chamber to seek the approval of its members for Emefiele’s re-appointment.

The tenure of the current CBN Governor terminates June 2, 2019.

Emefiele, a seasoned Banker was appointed for the first term of five years by the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.

 

