Buhari Ready to Rescue Remaining Abducted Chibok Girls

By Tajudeen Balogun

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed that his administration is ready to negotiate with the Boko Haram terrorists and in constant touch, through local intelligence to secure the release of the remaining Chibok school girls and other abducted persons unharmed.

Speaking on the third anniversary of the abduction of the girls, the President who noted that the world must recognise that terrorism has no borders as well as remains a growing concern, called on all Nigerians and residents in the country, to remain extra vigilant and report any suspicious element or group to the security agencies.

”We cannot afford to let down our guards. Under my watch, no group will hold the country to ransom” the President asserted.

President Buhari Thursday thanked the parents and families that have endured three years of agony and waiting for the return of their children, restating: ”I feel what you feel. Your children are my children. On this solemn occasion, my appeal is that we must not lose hope on the return of our remaining schoolgirls”.

He also thanked Lake Chad Basin countries, friendly nations and international partners, who he said at various points in the last three years, have offered their support for Nigeria.

Mr. President indicated that the intelligence and security forces, who have aptly demonstrated their competence, were equal to the task and absolutely committed to the efforts to find and return the schoolgirls and others abducted by Boko Haram.

More significantly, Buhari reiterated that his administration was willing to ”bend over backwards to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls”.

”We have reached out to their captors, through local and international intermediaries, and we are ever ready to do everything within our means to ensure the safe release of ALL the girls” the Nigerian Leader pledged.

President Buhari reassured the parents of the Chibok girls, all well-meaning Nigerians, organisations and the international community that as a government, ”we are unrelenting on the issue of the safe return of our children”.

Over 200 of the Chibok School girls were in April abducted by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists from their hostels while preparing for 2014 WAEC. Twenty four of them have since regained their freedom and united with their families.

The Sambisa forest believed to be the stronghold of the terrorists’ group has been occupied by the troops, while Nigerian Army plans to convert it to Military facility.

