Buhari Receives Assets Declaration Form Ahead of 2nd Term Inauguration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received his Assets Declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau

Speaking after receiving the form at the Presidential Villa, Buhari assured that he would quickly fill the form and return it to the bureau.

While addressing members of the bureau, Buhari said:

“I thank you very much for serving me my forms which I must fill constitutionally before my second term of office. I think we cannot over emphasize the importance of your office because Nigerians are notorious for cutting shortcut in serving and account public responsibilities and we are trying to impress our nation and the world that this administration is based on accountability

“It is only institutions like you that will bail us out from the efforts that we have been making to make sure that people in public office do not abuse that public office and that those who come in and those that are leaving in certain positions make sure that they hold the integrity of the office and of the country generally.

“I am very pleased that you are here, I assure you I will quickly fill this form and dispatched it back to you so that at the end of 2023, I believe there are a lot of people that will like to take it back on me.

“So please, make sure you keep it safely because there are people who believed they shouldn’t be questioned which they are being questioned and some of them are already in trouble. I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So I hope you will keep it when I finish.” he said.

