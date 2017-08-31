Buhari Receives Victorious D’Tigress; Presides Over FEC Meeting

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari after missing several weekly Federal Executive (FEC) meetings, due to medical treatment he sought in London, Wednesday chairs the week’s meeting.

But ahead of the meeting, President Buhari received the Victorious African Basketball Champions (D’Tigress) in State House.

During the reception, Mr. President announced cash gifts of N1 million each for members of the national female basketball team, for winning the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Mali.

The victory also earned the squad an automatic qualification for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup to be hosted by Spain.

Buhari also rewarded (D’Tigress) officials with N500, 000 each.

