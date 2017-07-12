Buhari Recuperating Fast, to Return Home Soon, Says Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said President Muhammadu Buhari is in high spirit and recuperating fast as London hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Acting President added that the President would be back to the country soon.

Osinbajo who jetted out of the State House on Tuesday afternoon to the United Kingdom told journalists before the Federal Executive Council meeting that his visit to the President was simply to check on his general welfare and brief him on the developments back home.

“As you know, I went to see him to check up on him, to find out how he was doing, I had of course been speaking to him on the phone and I thought it would be a good thing to go and see him and to check up on how he was doing and also to brief him on developments back at home.

“We had a good time, we had a very good conversation on wide ranging issues – He is in very good spirits and he’s recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well.” Osinbajo assured.

Please follow and like us: