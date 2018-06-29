W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Redeploys 3 Permanent Secretaries

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, June 29th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of three permanent secretaries to the Federal Ministries of Labour, Communication and Health.

Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mrs Ibukun Odusote, was redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkechi Ejele, Federal Ministry of Communication.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi who was formerly at the Federal Ministry of Communication has been posted to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Odusote and Ejele were among the three permanent secretaries recently exonerated by Buhari.

Buhari had said that the allegations against them could not be substantiated.

Oyo-Ita urged the permanent secretaries to complete all processes of hand over and take over before July 6.

 

