Buhari Replaces Embattled Oyo-Ita as She Faces EFCC Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF).

Dr Yemi-Esan will replace the embattled Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita who has been sent on indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The development was contained in a statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement, the President had also approved the extension of the tenure of seven retiring Permanent Secretaries for a period of one calendar year with effect from Oct. 1. to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new Ministers.

The affected Permanent Secretaries are: Mrs Georgina Ehuriah – Ministry of Interior, Mrs Ifeoma Anagbogu – Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Grace Gekpe – Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Others are Dr Umar Bello – Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Suleiman Lawal – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Comfort Ekaro – Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle would serve as Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The decision of government to extend the tenure of these permanent secretaries is premised on the need to ensure that the new Ministers are properly guided.

“And also to be briefed about their sectors and to ensure that a solid foundation is laid for the delivery on the Presidential Mandate which they jointly signed.”

“The action of Mr President is in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 171 (2) d of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).” the statement added.

