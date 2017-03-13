W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Resumes Duties, Writes National Assembly

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 13th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday resumed duties after his vacation.

In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has transmitted  letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly.

“That I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.” part of the letter reads.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also briefed the president on the state of the country while he was away.

 

