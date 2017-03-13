Buhari Resumes Duties, Writes National Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday resumed duties after his vacation.

In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly.

“That I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.” part of the letter reads.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also briefed the president on the state of the country while he was away.

