Buhari Returns to Abuja After Private Visit to London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from London arriving two days short of scheduled two-week private visit.

The president, who was on official visit to Saudi Arabia before the commencement of the private visit to London on Nov. 2, was initially scheduled to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17.

President Buhari was received on arrival by his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, some heads of security agencies and presidential aides.

The President had on Nov. 10 met with his longtime friend, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, at the Lambeth Palace, London.

They both last met in Oct. 2018, when Welby was in Abuja as a keynote speaker at a conference on religious harmony, shortly before the conduct of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

However. many Nigerians believe that President went to London for a medical checkup, as the Presidency dubbed it “private visit.’

Please follow and like us: