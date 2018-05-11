W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Returns to Abuja From London Medical Trip

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, May 11th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from London  after a medical check-up in London.

NAN reports that the president who arrived Nigeria on Friday had initially planned to return on Saturday but decided to reduce his stay in the UK by a day.

The presidential aircraft conveying him and some of his aides landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 7.00 p.m.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Bello and a representative of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, were at the airport to receive him.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari was among other government officials that received him.

Buhari departed Abuja for London on Tuesday to see his doctor./ (NAN)

 

