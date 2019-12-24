Buhari Sacks NIPOST Boss, Constitutes New NCC Board

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Ismail Adewusi as the Postmaster General of the Federation (PMGF).

Dr Adewusi took after his immediate past predecessor, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi.

Mr Adegbuyi’s relieve was announced in a statement issued by President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina.

In the same vein, the President announced appointments into other parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The agencies stated in the media statement include: the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Information Technology Development Agency; Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST); Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited; and Galaxy Backbone Limited.

In the appointment, Prof Adeolu Akande (South-West) replaced Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South-West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the NCC, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Mr Uche Onwude (South- East) replaced Senator Ifeanyi Ararume (South- East) as Non-Executive Commissioner.

Similarly, at the National Information Technology Development Agency, Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaced Prof Adeolu Akande as board chairman, while Dr Habibu Imam (North-West) replaced Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North-West).

Similarly, Dr Mohammed Sa’idu-Kumo was named as a board member.

At the Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof Muhammed Abubakar replaced Mr Yusuf Kazaure.

Similarly, at the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited, Mr Yusuf Kazaure replaced Chief George Moghalu as board chairman.

Dr Najeem Salam replaced Mr Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development, while Prof Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaced Kazeem Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services.

In addition, Hadi Mohammed replaced Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.

Recall, Mr Adegbuyi who was appointed as the PMG and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST in August 2016 did not complete his tenure in office before his sacking by Buhari.

Reports have it that the replacement came as a shock to the sacked PMG as he never envisaged the removal