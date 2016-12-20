Buhari, Saraki Parley over Magu’s Confirmation

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday afternoon met behind the closed doors with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The reason for the enclosed meeting was not disclosed.

Still, if the Senate Leader Ali Ndume Monday’s visit to the Aso Villa and similar exclusive meeting with President Buhari as well as his comments after the meeting are anything to go by, the subject of the meeting could be deduced to be on effort to find to political solution to the confirmation of the acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

It would be recalled that Senator Ndume after the meeting and while fielding questions from journalists, reversed the upper legislative position on Magu’s screening, when he uttered that the Senate has not stopped Magu’s confirmation, rather still investigating the security report on him which was submitted by DSS.

Senator Ndume also shocked the public when he twisted that the Senate has not called for the sack of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. Babachir David Lawal, claiming that senior law makers were still investigating allegation against the Federal Government (FG) scribe.

The DSS security report on Magu to the Senate has exposed a seemingly communication breakdown between the Presidency and DSS. It has also exposed defect in the flow of communication from DSS to the Presidency and administrative flaws in the security agency and Presidency.

The administrative procedure is that every political (appointee) whose confirmation will pass through the Senate requires security clearance before the executive’s request to the Senate for confirmation of the nominee.

