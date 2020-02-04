Buhari Says New Visa Policy Will Attract Innovations, Specialized Skills

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled a new visa policy explaining that the new policy will attract innovation, specialized skills and knowledge from abroad.

Launching the Nigeria Visa Policy Tuesday in Abuja, the President said that the implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 will also support the attainment of a globally competitive economy for Nigeria by building on the efforts of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.’

“Earlier in the course of this Administration, we introduced the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020) with one of the objectives being to minimize bottlenecks which impede innovation and market-based solutions for building an inclusive economy.

“I therefore commend the document to the international community, foreign and local business entities. We are open for business.’’ He stated.