Buhari Says No Date Yet For Reopening Of Nigeria’s Borders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not given any date for the reopening of the land borders.

He said that the closure would remain until the situation improved.

The president said that country’s domestic fuel consumption had dropped by more than 30 per cent since the closure.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesperson, in a statement in Abuja on Monday said the president made the disclosure when he received a delegation of Katsina State Elders Forum in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Bihari said his administration’s directive on the border closure was meant to curb smuggling, especially rice, and that so far, the closures had saved the country huge sums on import bills.

He said his administration was betting on same measures to rekindle the

“Farmers must be protected; dishonesty is deep rooted in the country. Otherwise the border closure would not have been warranted,” he said.

Please follow and like us: