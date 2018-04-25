W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Seeks Senate Approval to Purchase Military Helicopters from US

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, April 25th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the Senate for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano helicopters from the United States US.

Buhari’s letter as read Wednesday at the plenary indicated that the aircrafts worth $496,374,470.

The aircrafts according to Mr. President are meant to support the drive to improve on the security of the country.

The House of Representatives had earlier blasted the president, even calling for his impeachment, for approving the purchase without recourse to the national assembly.

 

